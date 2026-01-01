Is this font easy for you to read? Good—that’s the idea.

At Braille Institute, we’ve created a family of hyperlegible® fonts designed to improve legibility and readability for individuals with low vision. These carefully crafted fonts feature clear, highly distinctive letters and numbers that make reading easier and more accessible.

Our award-winning font has made reading easier for millions upon millions of people and continues to change lives daily. Good news, it’s free for everyone—from personal use to all commercial applications.

Start reading with ease today!