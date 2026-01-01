Is this font easy for you to read? Good—that’s the idea.
At Braille Institute, we’ve created a family of hyperlegible® fonts designed to improve legibility and readability for individuals with low vision. These carefully crafted fonts feature clear, highly distinctive letters and numbers that make reading easier and more accessible.
Our award-winning font has made reading easier for millions upon millions of people and continues to change lives daily. Good news, it’s free for everyone—from personal use to all commercial applications.
Start reading with ease today!
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Legible. Life Changing.
Named after Braille Institute founder, J. Robert Atkinson, the Atkinson Hyperlegible® font focuses on letterform distinction.
When we designed it in 2019, the Atkinson Hyperlegible font won Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award. In 2024, it was officially added to the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum’s permanent collection.
With more and more people facing vision impairment every year, the opportunity to make a difference in the world is profound.
Atkinson Hyperlegible Font User
“I’ve been using this font as my browser default since it was released and I can confidently say it's improved my life...
Finally, I feel I can actually browse the web without getting a migraine every thirty minutes, so thank you so much!”
Unique Design Features
For low-vision readers, certain letters and numbers can be hard to distinguish from one another. The Atkinson Hyperlegible® font uses special design principles to differentiate characters and make each one unique.
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Unambiguous Letterforms
Letters have received special care to ensure they’re legible and clear.
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Clear Uprights
Similarly-shaped upright letters are distinctly different.
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Distinct Pairs
Matching letter pairs are clearer and easier to identify.
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Open Counters
Large areas inside letters, called counters, keep characters clear.
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Spurs and Tails
Angled spurs and longer tails help increase differentiation.
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Special Circles
Circular elements reflect the heritage of the Braille Institute.
Learn More
One Family. Three Versions.
The hyperlegible® family of fonts is now available in three versions: Atkinson Hyperlegible®, Atkinson Hyperlegible Next®, and Atkinson Hyperlegible Mono®.
Not sure what you’re looking for? Compare the versions below.
The Atkinson Hyperlegible® Font
Atkinson Hyperlegible is the first font originally developed in 2019 for low vision readers. The font is available as four fonts, including two weights for regular, bold, italics, and italic bold.
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Accent characters to support 27 languages.
335+
glyphs per style, including letters, numerals, accents, and more.
II
Two weights for regular, bold, italics, and italics bold.
Free
for personal use and all commercial applications.
The Atkinson Hyperlegible Next® Font
Atkinson Hyperlegible Next is an enhanced font introduced in 2025, with seven weights—Light to Extrabold, in upright and italic styles. A variable version is also available.
Âçēřß
370
glyphs per style, including letters, numerals, accents, and more.
IIIIIII
Variable weight—Extrabold through Light, upright and italic.
Free
for personal use and all commercial applications.
The Atkinson Hyperlegible Mono® Font
Atkinson Hyperlegible Mono is an entirely new typeface inspired by the Atkinson Hyperlegible font. The monospaced font features characters that each occupy the same amount of horizontal space, allowing for them to be scanned quickly in table-based and coding environments. A variable version is also available.
Âçēřß
373
glyphs per style, including letters, numerals, accents, and more.
IIIIIII
Variable weight—Extrabold through Light, upright and italic.
Free
for personal use and all commercial applications.
Download the Atkinson Hyperlegible® Font
Installation Instructions
One Typeface—Three Styles
The Atkinson Hyperlegible font comes in three choices: Atkinson Hyperlegible Next, Atkinson Hyperlegible Mono, and the original Atkinson Hyperlegible. We recommend installing Atkinson Hyperlegible Next to start—it’s our latest and greatest, and suitable for everyday readers.
Seven Weights, and Italics
The Atkinson Hyperlegible Next font comes in seven weights: ExtraLight, Light, Regular, Medium, SemiBold, Bold, and ExtraBold, each with an upright and Italic version. You can install all, or select which weights you want to use.
Step 1: Download the Font File
Download the ZIP file and save it to your computer. After it is downloaded, open the ZIP folder to begin the installation process.
Step 2: Finding the Right Fonts
All of the files you will need to begin to use the font are inside the main area of the unzipped folder. Make sure you’re only installing the OpenType files (.otf). The folder “For Professional Use Only” is where you will find the variable font, web fonts, and source files.
Step 3A: Installing on a Windows PC
Double-click on the font file (or files) you want to install, and then click “Install” in the font preview window. The Atkinson Hyperlegible font will then be installed.
Step 3B: Installing on a Mac
Double-click on the file (or files) you want to install in the Finder. The Font Book application will open. Click “Install” to install the font.
A Font Created for Everyone
2025 marks 6 years of the Atkinson Hyperlegible® font! In that short time, it has made a monumental impact.
153K+
downloads from Braille Institute website since its creation.
10K+
websites that feature the Atkinson Hyperlegible® font.
40M+
unique website impressions via Google Fonts.
Free
to download and use. Always.
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Hyperlegible® Across Industries
From space travel to health to entertainment to makeup, people and businesses around the world are choosing Atkinson Hyperlegible® font to reach wider audiences.
Websites
Enhance text clarity and character recognition for users with low vision.
Signage
Ensure visibility and legibility from a distance for clearer navigation.
Packaging
Improve legibility for consumers without compromising design.
Print Publications
Reduce eye strain for a wider audience—including readers new to low vision.
Digital Tools and Software
Create design materials that are visually appealing and accessible.
Employee Communications
Ensure information is clear, accessible, and inclusive for staff of all vision levels.
Interested in learning more about how Atkinson Hyperlegible can help your company become more accessible? Contact us today.
Easy to Read. Easy to Support.
We offer this font for free as part of our mission to positively transform the lives of those with vision loss.
Help us continue to spread our impact and help others by making a donation.
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